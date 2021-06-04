Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 4th (ADRNY, AKRO, BDNNY, BGAOY, BMRRY, CAKE, CHKGF, CTS, DNNGY, DOO)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 4th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cheesecake Factory have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its off-premise business model. Sales at off premise business model have exceeded pre-pandemic levels. It also continues to perform well in the delivery channel. This along with focus on initiatives like contactless menu, operational changes and other technology upgrades bodes well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persist. The company believes that on-premise dining will be impacted for some time due to the social distancing. Moreover, due to uncertainty revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has suspended its share repurchase activity and dividend payment program.”

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a C$9.25 price target on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark to C$10.25. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$9.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$41.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $297.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the second quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. It is also benefiting from strength in architectural paint markets in North America. Its cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization as well as productivity improvement are also expected to support its margins. However, the company is seeing weak demand in protective & marine and commercial businesses. The Wattyl divestiture is also expected to hurt sales in its Consumer Brands segment in the second quarter. The company also faces headwinds from higher input costs and acquisition-related charges.”

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company’s top line benefited from strong wireless subscriber addition. Continued adoption of Shaw Mobile drove post-paid net additions. Although average revenue per user declined due to increased contribution of lower-revenue-generating Shaw Mobile in the mix, bundling of Shaw Mobile with Internet service is helping Shaw win customers. However, it continues to battle against weakness in the wireline segment. Shaw’s focus on profitable Internet customer growth and retention, primarily through its bundling initiatives, is expected to aid wireline prospects. Moreover, Shaw’s ability to generate solid free cash flow is a key catalyst. Markedly, Shaw is set to be acquired by Rogers for $26 billion. Shaw’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

