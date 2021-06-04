Investors Buy High Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 581% compared to the typical volume of 389 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 617,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,845,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 96,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,459. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

