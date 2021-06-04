Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,945 call options.

NASDAQ:NCTY traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 193,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,768. The9 has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

