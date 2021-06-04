Investors Buy Large Volume of EnLink Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,323 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 829 call options.

ENLC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,557. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

