Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,282 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 480 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOW opened at $17.54 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

