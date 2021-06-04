Investors Purchase High Volume of DocuSign Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 98,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average volume of 26,639 call options.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $2,909,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 215.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 43.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in DocuSign by 115.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $29.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.48. The company had a trading volume of 445,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,229. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.42. DocuSign has a one year low of $131.26 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

