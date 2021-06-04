Investors Purchase High Volume of Outfront Media Call Options (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical daily volume of 642 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

