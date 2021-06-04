Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tilly’s Call Options (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 870 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,511% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.44 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.40. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

