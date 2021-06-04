InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 720,229 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 162,889.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 272.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 303,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 323.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 142,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.