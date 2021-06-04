IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.34

IOG plc (LON:IOG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.34 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 22.20 ($0.29). IOG shares last traded at GBX 22.20 ($0.29), with a volume of 511,783 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.74.

About IOG (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

