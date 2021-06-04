Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 12,852 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the typical volume of 2,336 call options.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 131,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,081. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,739 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

