Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 12,852 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the typical volume of 2,336 call options.
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 131,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,081. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.