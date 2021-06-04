IQ.cash Price Reaches $0.0233 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $278,406.47 and approximately $59,551.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00321792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00242999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.06 or 0.01118431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.88 or 1.00196884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032696 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

