IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.39% of IQVIA worth $140,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,989. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.