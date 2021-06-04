Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock worth $3,159,028. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $36.99 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.