iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 611,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,895. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77.

