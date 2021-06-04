iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.0% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,534 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

