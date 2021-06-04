iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

