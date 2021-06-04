iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after buying an additional 934,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,965,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.08. 1,214,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12.

