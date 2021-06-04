iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Interactive Financial Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

