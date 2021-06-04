iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 8.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $123,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.