iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. 1,117,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,098,031. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

