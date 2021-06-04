iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,840 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 2.5% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $189.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $135.92 and a one year high of $192.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

