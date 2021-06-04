iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

