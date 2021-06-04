iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVV traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $423.11. 49,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

