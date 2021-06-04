iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $68.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

