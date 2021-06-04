iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Increased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10,292.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

