iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19,532.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,984 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

