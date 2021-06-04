Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.37

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1368031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

