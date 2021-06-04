iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $19.05

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $18.60. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 4,366 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The firm has a market cap of $642.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,829 shares of company stock worth $365,565. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

