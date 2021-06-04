Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,924 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Itron worth $27,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Itron by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Itron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Itron stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.30. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,641 shares of company stock worth $338,833. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

