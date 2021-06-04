ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.
ITT has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 281,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,691. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48.
In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
