ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

ITT has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 281,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,691. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

