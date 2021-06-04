James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 997 ($13.03). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 977 ($12.76), with a volume of 32,091 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £493.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.28.

About James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

