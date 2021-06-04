James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 997 ($13.03). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 977 ($12.76), with a volume of 32,091 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £493.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.28.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

