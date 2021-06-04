Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman Sells 1,325 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jill Putman sold 913 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $36,538.26.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jill Putman sold 20,443 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $721,433.47.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,537 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAMF. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 935,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 496.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 678,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 501,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

