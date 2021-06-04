JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 958.40 ($12.52). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 949 ($12.40), with a volume of 1,239,143 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 907.86 ($11.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 901.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.15%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

