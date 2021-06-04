Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. Sells 137,165 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $625,821.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74.

Shares of AROC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 733,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,422. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.77 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

