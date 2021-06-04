Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,150,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

