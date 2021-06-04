Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 172,767 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,767 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.83% of Focus Financial Partners worth $54,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOCS opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

