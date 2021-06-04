Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.25% of Independence Realty Trust worth $50,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 118,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 132,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

