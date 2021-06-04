Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.20% of Kontoor Brands worth $61,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

