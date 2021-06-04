Jennison Associates LLC Buys 204,540 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.10% of Lazard worth $50,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

