Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,027 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Pinterest worth $56,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,215,594 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of PINS opened at $62.61 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

