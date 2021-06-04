Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.30% of nLIGHT worth $45,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,848 shares of company stock worth $590,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.54. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

