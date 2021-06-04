Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $51,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 139,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $28.16 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

