Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270,896 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.16% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $56,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 200,831 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 319,996 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 105,393 shares valued at $1,083,109. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

