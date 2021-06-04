Jennison Associates LLC Has $49.36 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Nevro worth $49,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $55,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Nevro by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,866,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,034,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.