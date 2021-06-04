Jennison Associates LLC Has $69.57 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,870 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.17% of Colfax worth $69,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $11,119,322 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

