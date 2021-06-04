Jennison Associates LLC Has $74.36 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Otis Worldwide worth $74,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

