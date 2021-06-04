Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.96% of The AZEK worth $62,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 32.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK by 233.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 508,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,162,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after purchasing an additional 490,725 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

