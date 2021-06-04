Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $59,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

NYSE:A opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 over the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

