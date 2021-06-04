Jennison Associates LLC Invests $46.94 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

